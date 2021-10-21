MM Naravane speaks to Malaysian Army Chief, exchanges view on bilateral defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday spoke to his Malaysian counterpart General Tan Sri Datuk Zamrose Bin Mohd Zain over phone and exchanged views on "enhancing" bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.



Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army informed, "General MM Naravane Chief of Army Staff had telephonic interaction with General Tan Sri Datuk Zamrose Bin Mohd Zain, Chief of Malaysian Army and exchanged views on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between both Nations."(ANI)

