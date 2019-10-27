MMRDA Commissioner has assured to open Chunabhatti-BKC flyover for public within a week: NCP Mumbai chief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): NCP Mumbai president Nawab Malik on Sunday stated that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner has assured him to open Chunabhatti-BKC flyover for the public within a week.

Heavy police force was deployed at the Chunabhatti-BKC flyover after Malik announced to inaugurate the flyover today.The NCP alleges that BJP-Shivsena government did not inaugurate the flyover earlier, despite the flyover was ready before the elections."Today we had announced that we will inaugurate but the MMRDA commissioner has said that some of the work is still pending. He has stated that the pending work will be completed within a week and they will open the flyover for the public," said Malik."Our intention is to reduce the traffic in this area and give relief to the people of Mumbai city. We don't want to cause any problem to the people of Mumbai and we don't want to create any trouble for the Mumbai police as well. We want to solve the issue," he added.Malik further asserted that if the flyover is not opened in the next few days, then NCP will stage a bigger protest."Without making an announcement, we will bring cranes, remove the pillars and open the flyover if the flyover is not opened in the next few days," he added.Earlier today, a notice was served to several NCP leaders and workers under section 149 of CrPC (Police to prevent cognizable offences) after NCP Mumbai president Nawab Malik said he will open the Chunabhatti-BKC flyover.In a letter issued to one of the NCP leaders, Chunabhatti Police stated that NCP has announced that it will 'forcefully' inaugurate the flyover as its work was completed a long time back but the inauguration did not take place. (ANI)