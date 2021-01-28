MNS files complaint against Energy Minister Nitin Raut, 2 others over electricity bills

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday filed a police complaint in Mumbai against the state Energy Minister Nitin Raut and two officials for not fulfilling promises regarding concessions in electricity bills, the police said on Thursday.



The complaint was filed at Shivaji Park Police Station on Tuesday over the electricity bills.

Under the leadership of MNS Mahim Assembly Division President Yashwant Killedar, MNS workers visited Shivaji Park police station and submitted a memorandum to the senior police inspector of and lodged a complaint.

The complaint also named the Energy Secretary and General Manager of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

"The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) did not send a representative for electricity meter readings during the lockdown and later the consumer received increased electricity bills," the MNS said.

The MNS had earlier staged a postcard agitation against the rising power bill, but now it has taken up the issue again.

Earlier in this regard, MNS president Raj Thackeray had met Governor Koshyari and discussed about the electricity bill. (ANI)

