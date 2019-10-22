MNS tells theatre owners to screen two Marathi movies or face music

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has asked various theatre owners in Mumbai to screen Marathi movies "Hirkani" and "Triple Seat" which are scheduled to released on October 24, saying if that does not happen, the situation will be dealt in "special MNS style".

In a letter written to theatre owners, MNS cine wing says that if screens are not made available they will deal with the situation in "special MNS style".



"... If you do not understand this language we will make you understand in our special language..." read the letter from MNS cine wing. (ANI)

