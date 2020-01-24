MNS to take out huge rally on Feb 9 to drive out 'illegal infiltrators' from India: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray has said that the party will take out a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai to drive "illegal infiltrators" from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India.

Thackeray addressed a public meeting during 'Maha Adhiveshan' (mega meeting) at the NESCO Ground here on Thursday."We will take out a huge rally on February 9 to drive illegal infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India. There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally?" Thackeray said."I will meet the state Home Minister or Chief Minister over some issues. Muslim clerics in India go to other countries, nobody knows what do they do, even the police can't go there," he added.Raj Thackeray-led MNS yesterday launched its new party flag, ahead of its day-long Maha adhiveshan (mega meeting).The new saffron-coloured flag of the party also features Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's, Raj Mudra.Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray has also been inducted into the party, today.In December last year, Raj Thackeray had said that the illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of the country irrespective of their religion.He had said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is uncalled for as it will increase the burden on India which is allegedly not able to cater to the needs of its own people."India is not Dharamshala. People coming from Bangladesh and Pakistan should be thrown out. India had not taken the contract of humanity," Raj Thackeray had said while addressing a press conference in Pune.As per the reports, there has been speculation that the BJP will support Raj Thackeray in rebranding his party after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and NCP to form a government in Maharashtra. (ANI)