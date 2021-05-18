Mob attacks Islamabad police station

Senior police officers told Dawn news that dozens of villagers wielding batons and iron rods attacked the Golra police station on Monday, asking the police for the custody of the man.

Islamabad, May 18 (IANS) A mob attacked a police station in Islamabad in an attempt to lynch a man detained on blasphemy charges, the media reported on Tuesday.

After the man was brought to the police station following a complaint, the angry mob gathered at the gate.

They managed to enter the police station after overpowering the guards, the officers told Dawn news.

In response, police reinforcement, including personnel of counterterrorism department, resorted to excessive teargas shelling and baton-charge against the agitating mob.

After over an hour-long effort, the police successfully dispersed the villagers.

There were no immediate reports on the number of injured staff at the station.

