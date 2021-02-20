'Mobile Hut' at Ghazipur border to support farmers

Mounted on an autorickshaw, this "mobile hut" is equipped with solar system which provides power for the fan, lights and music system installed in the structure. It peaked the protesters interest especially with summer months approaching.

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Amid the ongoing peasants' protest that will soon complete three months at the Delhi borders, a farmer from Haryana's Rohtak district has reached the Ghazipur border with his unique "mobile hut" to extend support to the protesters.

Rohtak resident Sonu told IANS, "We have arrived here to support farmers. This hut has all facilities, a solar system is installed in it for the electricity so that lights and music system can be used."

"A bulb is fixed in it for lighting along with fan. We have also visited the Singhu, Tikri and other borders of Delhi where farmers are protesting," he said.

However, when asked that do police stop it? The owner of the hut answered, "No, no one stops it, but people seemed enthusiastic to take a peek inside as we travelled along the roads."

The farmers who have come with the "hut" said that we'll keep roaming at the border till the government rolls back the farm laws.

Eleven rounds of talks between farmer organisations and the government have went in vain so far.

The farmers are protesting at three Delhi borders demanding roll back of three contentious agriculture laws passed in September.

