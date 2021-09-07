Mobile Internet being restored in Srinagar, Budgam too

"Mobile Internet will open in Srinagar & Budgam today by 7 pm. Regret inconvenience caused to students: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Police said on its official Twitter handle.

Srinagar, Sep 7 (IANS) Mobile Internet services will be restored in Srinagar and Budgam districts by Tuesday evening, police said.

Both mobile telephony and Internet services were suspended on last Thursday in the aftermath of senior separatist leader, Syed Ali Geelani's death on Wednesday.

Authorities had imposed Valley-wide restrictions to maintain law and order after Geelani's death.

Restrictions, including on internet, in all districts, save Srinagar and Budgam, were eased on Monday as life has returned to normal in the Valley.

