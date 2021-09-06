Mobile Internet being restored in Valley barring Srinagar, Budgam

Srinagar, Sep 6 (IANS) Authorities in Kashmir announced that mobile Internet facility is being restored from Monday night except in Srinagar and Budgam.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that after reviewing the situation it has been decided that mobile Internet services will be restored in all the districts of the Kashmir division, barring Srinagar and Budgam districts.
Authorities had suspended mobile telephony and broadband services in the Valley, following the death of hardline senior separatist leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Wednesday last.
