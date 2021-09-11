Mobile medical clinic launched in Kerala to render healthcare services in rural areas

It has been launched by Ernakulam Karayogam with the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)-Kochi refinery and the operations are said to commence soon."This project is intended to benefit the rural people of Ernakulam district, Kottayam district, and Alleppey by making medical facilities available at their doorstep. We expect that this will benefit the household of rural areas where they do have access to healthcare facilities," KT Mohanan, treasurer of Ernakulam Karayogam told ANI.The mobile clinic has state-of-the-art medical equipment and is projected to offer consultancy services of doctors and is said to supply medicines to people residing in remote areas.An arrangement with local NGOs will be made by the Ernakulam Karayogam, informed Mohanan."Local NGOs will make an awareness about the project. They will find out at least 100 people who need medical help. Thereafter, we will go there with a team of doctors and nurses. Everything will be done free of cost," said the treasurer."Almost 90 per cent of the project is funded by BPCL under CSR," he added.Lakshmi Hospital, one of the leading hospitals in Ernakulam offering speciality healthcare services at affordable cost, has been roped in as the medical partner for the project as part of giving manpower supply to the mobile medical unit."Initially, we are planning to use it for conducting COVID-19 vaccination drive," said Mohanan.Ernakulam Karayogam was founded in 1925 by some of the then leading members of the Nair Community in Ernakulam as a charitable organisation. (ANI)