Mobile services except calls suspended in 14 more Haryana dists

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (IANS) The Haryana government on Friday extended the suspension of mobile phone services -- except voice calls -- to 14 more districts till 5 pm on January 30 as a preventive measure.

Initially, the suspension was in force in Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar districts -- all adjoining Delhi -- since January 26, the day Delhi saw violence during the tractor march by protesting farmers.