Mobile services except calls suspended in 14 more Haryana dists

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (IANS) The Haryana government on Friday extended the suspension of mobile phone services -- except voice calls -- to 14 more districts till 5 pm on January 30 as a preventive measure.
Initially, the suspension was in force in Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar districts -- all adjoining Delhi -- since January 26, the day Delhi saw violence during the tractor march by protesting farmers.
The districts where telecom services have been suspended now are Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, and Sirsa.
An official spokesperson told IANS that the state decided to extend the suspension of Internet services to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms on mobile phones.
