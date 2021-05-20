Mobile vans for Covid testing in Lucknow

This is being done in collaboration with seven private laboratories. The district administration will have four government testing vans and seven private vans, that will visit suspected homes of corona infected patients and collect samples.

Lucknow, May 20 (IANS) Eleven Covid testing vans will become operational in the state capital from Friday in order to increase the number of Covid testing and provide an easy access to the facility.

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said, "During sample collection, correct phone number and address of the suspected infected patient will be recorded by the staff involved in mobile Covid sample collection. Further, the result of the patient, whether negative or positive, will be uploaded on the same day on the portal."

He said that legal action under Pandemic Act would be taken, if private laboratories are found over-charging from the patients against the government prescribed fees for testing.

Lucknow has been one of the Covid hotspots in Uttar Pradesh and has witnessed a high virus load in recent days.

