Mock drill in Gurugram to check monsoon preparedness

Pradeep Sharma, Chief Engineer, Infrastructure-II Division of GMDA, said on Wednesday that the authority organised the mock drill to check water drainage system in all Gurugram underpasses ahead of the monsoon season.

Gurugram, June 10 (IANS) To avoid waterlogging in underpasses during monsoon season in Gurugram, the teams of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have jointly organised a mock drill at Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram .

He said that similar mock drills would be conducted at other underpasses and major places of the city like Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower, Shankar Chowk and Subhash Chowk. If there is any deficiency, it will be resolved before the monsoon session.

GMDA Superintending Engineer Rajesh Kumar Bansal said that the GMDA is working seriously at all levels to ensure that there is no problem of water logging in the city.

He informed that with an initiative of the CEO of the development Authority, Sudhir Rajpal, the dispute which has been going on for years on 33 meters of Badshahpur drain has also been resolved. After the resolution of this dispute, it will be possible to drain the water with a full capacity of 2,300 cusecs from the present 800 cusecs and it will bring huge relief near the Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

