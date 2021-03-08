Model barrack for UP women cops in Muzaffarnagar

Inaugurated on the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday, the barrack is built in shades of pink and white.

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), March 8 (IANS) At first glance, it looks like a three-star hotel, but it is actually a newly constructed women's barrack in the Mahila police station in Muzaffarnagar.

SSP Muzaffarnagar Abhishek said that the new barrack has all the basic facilities and amenities. In addition, it has a dressing area, lockers, and attached washrooms for the female police personnel.

The SSP said that this initiative was a part of ongoing efforts to better the living conditions of police personnel in the district.

The SSP had earlier installed washing machines to enable police personnel to wash their uniforms.

--IANS

amita/in