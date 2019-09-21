Model Code of Conduct imposed in Haryana: State CEO

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Anurag Agarwal, the Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana on Saturday informed that the Model Code of Conduct has been imposed in the state with the announcement of election dates.

"We call the election as Haryana Mahotsav. With the announcement of election dates by Election Commission, Model Code of Conduct has been imposed in the state," Agarwal said.



"EVM/VVPAT will be arranged at all places. The first level of checking has already been completed. A total of 1,83,00,000 voters will exercise their franchise," he added.

The notification of elections will be issued on September 27 and the last date of filing nominations will be October 4.

The date of scrutiny will be October 5 and the last date of withdrawal of nomination will be October 7.

90 returning officers will be appointed on the direction of Election Commission. (ANI)

