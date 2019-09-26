Model using empty bottles to help understand plastic waste disposal management

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 26: Contributing towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic, Uttarkashi's District Magistrate (DM) is constructing a model using empty bottles which will help in understanding plastic waste disposal management.

Uttarkashi DM, Dr Ashish Chauhan has taken an innovative measure to dispose of the empty plastic bottles of water and cold drinks here.In this initiative, a model is being constructed in the disaster management office complex, using the empty plastic bottles which will be salient in understanding plastic waste disposal management.India produces 26,000 tonnes of plastic every single day out of which over 10,000 tonnes remain uncollected!This data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPBC) 2012 estimate is evident enough to highlight that we are facing a grave concern - plastic.It was about a month ago that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', stressed on the idea of bidding adieu to single-use plastic with an aim to make India plastic-free from October 2.Also, during the address to the nation on the Independence Day from Red Fort last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for freedom of India from single-use plastic. (ANI)