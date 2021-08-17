Moderate quake hits Manipur, no loss of property reported

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt in Kamjong and its adjoining districts at 9.02 p.m. on Tuesday.

Imphal, Aug 17 (IANS) A moderate earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale followed by two aftershocks was reported in eastern Manipurs Kamjong district and neighbouring Myanmar on Tuesday night, officials said.

The quake occurred at a depth of 60 km from the surface, and was also felt in neighbouring Myanmar.

The NCS report said that after the main shake, two aftershocks measuring 2.9 and 3.1 on the Richter Scale occurred within 14 seconds.

As per the disaster management officials in Imphal, so far there have been no reports of any injury or damage to property and other assets.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, are keeping the authorities worried.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

