Moderate quake shakes Assam, Bengal, no damage reported

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said that the tremors were felt in Kokrajhar and adjoining north Bengal and Bhutan at 1.13 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Guwahati, Aug 23 (IANS) A 'moderate' earthquake, measuring 4 on the Richter Scale, was reported in Assam's Kokrajhar and adjoining West Bengal and Bhutan on Monday, officials said.

Disaster management officials in Guwahati said that so far there have been no reports of any injury or damage to the property and other assets.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, are keeping the authorities worried.

A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of northeast region on April 28 causing damages to buildings, roads and other assets. Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

