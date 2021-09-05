  1. Sify.com
  4. Moderate rain likely in parts of Goa during next few hours, says IMD Goa

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Sep 5th, 2021, 22:30:02hrs
India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Goa on Sunday evening said that moderate rain is likely in parts of South and North Goa during the next few hours.

According to IMD Goa, moderate spells of rain with short intense spells are very likely at many places over North Goa and South Goa districts during the next 3-4 hours.
Wind of speed around 40kmph is very likely with rainfall spells.
"At 2030 hrs, Clouds are approaching the talukas of Pernem, Bardez, Tiswadi, etc. Clouds are generally moving in the southeast direction," stated the release. (ANI)

