Moderate rainfall likely in parts of West Bengal today

West Bengal [India], June 17 (ANI): Intense to moderate rainfall likely to continue over some parts of West Bengal during the next 2-3 hours on Thursday.



India Meteorological Department, Kolkata predicted thunderstorms with lightning.

"Light to moderate rainfall likely to continue over some parts of Nadia, East and West Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia and Bankura districts of West Bengal during the next 2-3 hours," the IMD said. (ANI)

