Moderate turnout in assembly bypolls

New Delhi, Oct 21 (ANI): The bypolls to 51 assembly seats in 17 states saw largely moderate turnout with the lone seat in Arunachal Pradesh recording the highest turnout of 90.74 per per cent while 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh recording the lowest at around 47 per cent.

The polling percentage was over 80 per cent in three states while it was the lowest 46.66 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, according to Election Commission data.



The four seats in Assam recorded a poll percentage of 75.69 per cent, five seats in Bihar of 49.50 per cent, six seats in Gujarat of 51.36 per cent.

The poll percentage was 67.97 per cent for two seats in Himachal Pradesh, 66.34 per cent for five seats in Kerala, 69.55 per cent for three seats in Sikkim, 68.87 per cent for two seats in Tamil Nadu and 62.33 per cent for four seats in Punjab.

It was 62.01 per cent for one seat in Madhya Pradesh, 84.56 per cent for one seat in Meghalaya, 78.96 per cent for one seat in Odisha, 74.84 per cent for one seat in Chhattisgarh, 82.23 per cent for one seat in Telangana and 69.44 per cent in Puducherry.

Samasitpur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar recorded 44.64 per cent voting while Satara in Maharashtra recorded 60.75 per cent. (ANI)

