Modi 'anguished' as Nagaland Speaker loses fight with cancer

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his deep sense of loss and "anguish" at the death of Nagaland Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu, who was battling cancer.

In a tweet, Modi said: "Anguished by the demise of the Speaker of Nagaland's Assembly, Er. Vikho-o Yhoshu. He was a diligent leader who devoted his life towards the progress of Nagaland. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in these moments of sadness. May his soul rest in peace."

Yhoshu, who was also a Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader, was hospitalised in Mumbai after being detected with cancer earlier this year.

A veteran politician, Yhoshu represented Naga People's Front (NPF) before he made a switch to the NDPP in 2018. abn/ksk/