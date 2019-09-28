Modi, Hasina review excellent bilateral ties at UNGA

In their first meeting since their re-election, Modi thanked Sheikh Hasina for attending the special commemorative event organized by India to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

The two leaders reviewed the excellent state of bilateral relations and cooperation, and agreed to maintain the momentum to take the India-Bangladesh relationship to new heights. The leaders reiterated their zero tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism, and agreed that a strong partnership in security had built trust and mutual confidence between the two countries, an MEA statement said.

Improved land, riverine, sea and air connectivity, an intensified partnership in energy, and rapidly expanding trade and economic ties were recognized as important drivers of progress and stability in the region. Modi congratulated Sheikh Hasina for the impressive economic growth recorded by Bangladesh under her leadership, and emphasized India's commitment to remain a leading development partner of Bangladesh. The two leaders also discussed the regional and global situation. Sheikh Hasina extended an invitation to Modi to visit Bangladesh, and suggested that it could be undertaken also in connection with the birth centenary of Bangbandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh. The invitation was accepted by Modi, who also reiterated India's offer to work closely with Bangladesh to mark this important historical milestone. "Concluding the #UNGA week by meeting a close neighbor. PM @narendramodi Ahad an excellent meeting with Bangladeshi PM #SheikhHasina. The leaders took stock of the rapidly expanding multifaceted bilateral relationship," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.