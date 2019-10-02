Modi, Mauritian PM to jointly inaugurate projects via video conference tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remote inaugurate two landmark projects in Mauritius along with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth via video conferencing on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth tomorrow by video conference to jointly inaugurate two landmark projects in Mauritius -- phase-1 of the Metro Express and a new ENT Hospital," the Prime Minister's Office said.



Modi had recently met Mauritius President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last week. (ANI)

