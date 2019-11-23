Modi, Shah congratulate Maha CM Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively on Saturday.

"Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavisji and @AjitPawarSpeaksji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," tweeted Modi soon after the two took oath.

BJP President Amit Shah took to Twitter on Saturday to congratulate Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on formation of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra.

Shah tweeted: "Hearty congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks as Deputy Chief Minister of the state." He added, "I am confident that this government will be continuously committed to the development and welfare of Maharashtra and will set new standards of progress in the state." In early morning development Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came together and met the Maharashtra Governor and staked claim for forming the government. --ians abn/dpb