Modi, Shah have destroyed future of nation's youth: Rahul

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Amid the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress has planned to hold peace marches in some states on Monday, besides holding a protest at the Rajghat in Delhi.

Attacking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of the protests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Sunday: "Modi and Shah have destroyed your future. They can't face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they've done to the economy. That's why they are dividing our beloved & hiding behind hate. We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian."

The Congress has come out in support of the students and other aggrieved citizens, and has attacked the government for not listening to the people's voice. Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said on Saturday: "There has been a widespread resentment against the recent actions of the BJP government amongst the people across the country, especially amongst youth, and calls for respecting the sanctity of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution." He alleged that the "dictatorial and stubborn" BJP government at the Centre and in different states have used "indiscriminate police force" against ordinary citizens in the name of maintaining law and order. "This has led to further worsening and spiralling of the situation and the Congress is committed to upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution and fight for the continuation, maintenance and safeguarding of the rights of all, as enshrined and guaranteed by our founding fathers," he added. miz/dpb/bc