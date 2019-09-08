Modi, Shah pay tributes to Ram Jethmalani

Jethmalani passed away early Sunday morning at his residence here. He was 96.

In a series of tweets, Modi said: "In the passing away of Ram Jethmalani, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject.

"I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on.

"One of the best aspects of Ram Jethmalani was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona." Shah also took to the micro-blogging site where he said that Jethmalani's death was an ""irreparable loss to the entire legal community". "He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs. My condolences to the bereaved family," he added.