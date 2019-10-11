Modi, Xi express concern over terrorism, radicalisation

He said that on Saturday, the two leaders would discuss international and regional issues.

Speaking to reporters here late on Friday night, Gokhale said that radicalisation is a matter of mutual concern and it should not affect the multi-cultural, multi-ethinic and multi-religious societies.

According to Gokhale, the discussions between the two leaders also focused on national vision.

The Indian Foreign Secretary said that Modi and Xi had discussions over dinner for over two-and-a-half hours on varied topics.

Xi said that he was looking forward to work closely with Modi. The leaders of the two most populous nations in the world also discussed about enhancing bilateral trade, investments and trade deficit. According to Gokhale, the Chinese President was overwhelmed by the welcome reception accorded to him at the airport and also by the arrangements made by the Tamil Nadu government. Gokhale said the personal rapport between the two leaders was visible during the tour of Mahabalipuram. The two leaders also agreed to enhance cultural tie-ups and knowledge sharing besides speaking about the ancient trade links that existed between the two countries. According to Gokhale, the two leaders spent about five hours together on Friday. Modi and Xi are here to participate in the second informal India-China summit.