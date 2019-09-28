Modi accorded grand welcome on return from US

As the special Air India One plane touched down at 8.15 p.m., he was received at the Palam technical airport by BJP Working President J.P. Nadda and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, along with Delhi MPs and senior party leaders. Hundreds of other people were also there, chanting 'Modi Modi' slognans. <br> <br>He made a brief address to the gathering and held a roadshow on a two-km stretch from Palam Technical area to Thimayya Road. While taking a stroll, the Prime Minister waved at the people who had lined up there to greet him.

Speaking on the occasion, Tiwari described the trip as highly successful and historic and said, "Your visit to the US has reminded us about the visit of Vivekanandji. You are listened in the whole world and the whole world implements it."

A worker said Modi has achieved a lot in a country like the US and he has held the country's head high.

Some people, dressed up in traditional attire, danced and sang songs as the PM landed at the Palam airport.