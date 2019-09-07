Modi addresses nation after Moon mission setback

He once again reiterated the pride the nation felt at Indian Space Research Organisation's ambitious attempt to make the Chandrayaan-2 mission a success.

Following the Rs 978 crore-rupees Chandrayaan-2 mission's apparent temporary setback with the Vikram lander losing communication minutes before touching down on the lunar surface, Modi said: "I could read your disappointment when you lost signal with the lander."

"Every Indian is thrilled with the spirit of pride and confidence. We are proud of our space progamme and scientists, their hard work and determination," he said.

Modi, who was present at the ISTRAC here in the early hours of Saturday, interacted with the ISRO scientists after the mood in the control room became all gloomy as soon as signals stopped arriving from Vikram. Patting ISRO Chairman K. Sivan's back, the Prime Minister said: "Whatever you all have done today is no mean feat. I am with you. Be courageous." Communication with moon lander Vikram was lost as it was descending towards the Moon earlier in the day. The link was lost as the lander was at an altitude of 2.1 km over the moon's South Pole where it was due to land, ISRO Chairman K. Sivan said.