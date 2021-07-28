Modi announces Rs 2L for kin of Barabanki accident victims

Lucknow, July 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each, from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Barabanki on Wednesday morning.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

The Prime Minister also spoke to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to know about the road accident which left 18 dead.