Modi appreciates Palaniswami for hospitality

Chennai, Oct 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami for making all the necessary arrangements for the Second Informal India-China Summit at Mamallapuram.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government said Modi in a letter, appreciated Palaniswami, the people of the state, cultural organisations and others.

In his letter, Modi told Palaniswami that the welcome given to Chinese President Xi Jinping and hospitality extended to him showed India's culture and tradition together.

Modi said the summit turned out to be an unforgettable event for him and also for President Xi. Similarly the Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong also thanked Palaniswami for the cultural progammes and other arrangments made for Xi and the official delegation for the summit. Earlier this month, Modi and Xi had their second informal summit at Mamallapuram, a Unesco World Heritage site housing rock-cut and stone-carved monuments, about 50 km from here.