Modi asks party workers to connect with old BJP workers

Varanasi, Oct 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, asked party workers to make a list of old and senior party workers and establish a connect with them.

"Draw up a list of very old party workers in your area. Visit them and organise a get-together with them. Meet them in times of happiness and distress. You should ask them about the history of the party and how they worked. Their stories will give you inspiration and encourage you to work harder because they have worked when no one knew about the party and its ideology," he said.

Modi was interacting with party workers in Varanasi on the eve of Diwali on Thursday evening through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister began the interaction with 'Har Har Mahadev' and greeted his party workers in Bhojpuri.

"This is a time of festival and millions take leave to be with their families. I cannot take leave but I am connecting with you through technology. There are also many who work in army, police, NDRF and para-military forces who do not come home for festivals. We must greet them on this occasion and salute their sacrifice and valour," Modi said.

A party worker asked the Prime Minister about the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project and how he decided to start it.

"I did not start it - it is Baba Vishwanath's blessings that are taking the project ahead. About 300 families gave up their houses for the project and a large number of temples have emerged in Baba's darbar. This is the new Kashi that is emerging," he said.

Party workers thanked the prime Minister for bringing the Ganga closer to the Vishwanath temple through the project.

The Prime Minister said that temples were centres of faith and he wanted the city to emerge as a health centre too.

Replying to another worker's question, Modi said that all party workers must create awareness about the welfare schemes launched by his government and ensure that the benefits reach the poorest of the poor.

He said that it was because of the people that schemes like Swachh Bharat had started yielding desired results.

"Less than 40 per cent of India's population had access to toilets but toady 60 crore people have toilets. People are also becoming aware of the harmful effects of single-use plastic. All this is because of awareness," he said.

To another question, the Prime Minister said that on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' was inspiring the people. "We must ensure that by 2022 which will mark 75 years of Independence, we buy locally made products and this will bring a sea change. This will be the apt tribute to Gandhi," he said.

Party workers also invited the Prime Minister for the famous 'Dev Deepawali' function which will be held on November 12.

