Modi asks party workers to work for 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'

Talking to the media after the day-long meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers at the NDMC Convention Centre here, BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav said: "In his address to BJP office bearers, Prime Minister Narendra Modiji said the BJP is not just working for political power but 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and the party's organisation must continue to work relentlessly towards that goal."

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked all BJP leaders and workers to relentlessly work to achieve the objective of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'.

"Prime Minister said that there is a positive atmosphere for development in the country," he said.

Yadav also said that the PM suggested, while working for expanding the organisation, BJP workers must work with a motto "nation first".

It is first meeting of BJP national office bearers post the Covid-19 outbreak. Apart from national office-bearers, state in-charges and co-incharges, party's state unit Presidents and state General Secretaries (Organisation) were present in the meeting. BJP chief J.P. Nadda chaired the meeting.

Yadav said that a political resolution passed in the meeting lauded the Modi government's efforts to successfully manage the Covid situation and bringing legislations to change people's life. He also said the upcoming assembly polls in five states were also discussed.

"The BJP in its political resolution has committed itself to uproot the fascist and undemocratic government of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. The party and its NDA allies have huge ground support in all states headed for polls this year," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Yadav said that the opposition, especially the Congress, is frustrated and has decided to protest against all moves of the BJP government.

"The BJP will reach out to farmers to bust the myths being spread by the Congress on farm laws," he said.

He said that in his closing remarks, Nadda asked workers run a campaign for 'Atamnirbhar Bharat' while promoting "vocal for local" and promoting "swadeshi products" at their homes.

"Nadda has asked workers run a campaign among youths to create awareness about startups," he said.

--IANS

ssb/vd