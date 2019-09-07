Modi at ISRO nework centre to witness moon landing

He was welcomed at the centre by ISRO Chairman K. Sivan.

The Prime Minister had landed on Friday night at the IAF's Yelahanka base where Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, city Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, Union Ministers D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Pralhad Joshi, ruling BJP's state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel and top officials were present at the air base to welcome him, on his first visit to the city for the first time after the recent Lok Sabha elections.

He had then to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (Istrac) in the Peenya industrial area of the city's northwest suburb.

Modi will also interact with about 70 students from across the country at the network centre after Vikram's landing and address them. He is slated to return to a star hotel nearby where he will spend the night before returning from New Delhi from the air base around 9 a.m., an official said.