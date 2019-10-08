Modi attends Dussehra event, calls for saving water, energy

"On Vijaya Dashami, at a time when we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I have a request for my fellow citizens. Let us take a pledge to conserve energy, save water and national resources of the country and do not waste food," Modi said while addressing a gathering in Dwarka.

Modi was participating in a Ravan Dahan event in Dwarka area of the national capital.

Recalling his address on the radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', when he had spoken about women empowerment, Modi said: "This Diwali, let us celebrate the accomplishments of our Nari Shakti (woman power). This can be our Lakshmi Pujan."

He also pointed out that India is a land of Shakti (power) and Sadhna (penance): "In the last nine days we worshipped Maa (Durga). Taking that spirit ahead, let us always work towards furthering empowerment of women as well as according dignity to women." Observing that the country is also celebrating Air Force Day on Tuesday, Modi praised the Indian Air Force and said that the country is phenomenally proud of its services. He greeted people on Vijaya Dashami saying that India is a land of festivals and due to its vibrant culture, there is always some or the other festival in some part of India. Every festival brings our society together, Modi said. "India is the land of festivals. Due to the vibrance and diversity in our culture, there is always a festival or celebration in some part of our country which brings us closer to one another," the Prime Minister said while addressing the gathering.