Modi chairs meeting of Union Council of Ministers

Two Union Ministers have made presentations on the implementation of various projects under their ministries, sources aware of the development said.

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the meeting of the Council of Ministers wherein discussions took place around the implementation and reviewing of some projects, sources said.

Sources claimed that apart from presentations by two senior ministers, few others also spoke about different issues and some other projects were also discussed during this meeting.

It was also learnt that the meeting was more focussed about team efficiency and governance and the importance of teamwork was also emphasised.

The Council of Ministers meeting, which continued for more than five hours held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here, was the fifth meeting after the mega reshuffle and expansion on July 7 this year.

The last meeting of the Council of Ministers was held on September 28, 2021 and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat made the presentations of their respective ministries and ongoing projects.

In the meeting of the Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister always encourages the junior ministers to learn from their senior colleagues and for better efficiency, and he always promotes out of box thinking, a BJP's party functionary said.

--IANS

ams/pgh