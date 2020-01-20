Modi cites Kumble, Dravid, Laxman as icons of motivation

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave the example of spin-legend Anil Kumble bowling with injury during a match against West Indies and Rahul Dravid and V.V.S. Laxman partnership of 376 runs in a test match against Australia as the "power of motivation and positive thinking".

While interacting with the students ahead of the board examinations named 'Pariksha pe Charcha' at Talkatora Stadium here, Modi said, "Motivation, de-motivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings. In this regard, I can never forget my visit to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) during Chadrayaan and the time spent with our hardworking scientists."

Modi was responding to a question asked by a student from Rajasthan named Yashashri who wanted to know what to do if the board exams put the students mood off.

Responding to her question, Modi said, "We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn't mean success will not come. In fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come."

Citing the example of 376 runs between Rahul Dravid and V.V.S. Laxman during the test match played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2001, Modi said, "Do you remember the India-Australia test series in 2001? Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But, in those moments can we ever forget what Dravid and Laxman did. They turned the match around."

Laxman and Dravid hauled India out of the pits with a 376-run partnership. It was on March 14, 2001 that Laxman and Dravid essayed two of the most iconic knocks in Test cricket. At the start of Day 4, India were 254 for 4. The Kolkata test match victory ended Australia's 16-match winning streak while this match was only the third instance in history when a team had won a match after given a follow on.

Citing another example of spin-legend Kumble, Modi said, "Similarly, who can forget Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking," Modi added.

In 2002, Kumble while playing against West Indies in Antigua, was hit on his chin and injured during batting. But he emerged from the pavilion with his face bandaged ready to bowl. Kumble bowled 14 overs and became the first bowler to dismiss West Indies great Brian Lara while bowling with a broken jaw.

