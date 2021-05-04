Modi condoles death of ex-J&K Governor Jagmohan

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan and described his death as a monumental loss.

"Jagmohan Ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.