Modi congratulates Agatha Sangma on her wedding

Tura (Meghalaya), Nov 21 (IANS) Former Union Minister and sitting Lok Sabha member, Agatha Sangma on Thursday tied the knot with her fiance Patrick Rongma Marak, at Sacred Heart Church here.

Agatha is the youngest daughter of former Lok Sabha Speaker Purna Agitok Sangma. She is the youngest sister of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Home Minister James K. Sangma.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his deputy Y Patton, Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior cabinet ministers and top political leaders from Meghalaya attended the wedding ceremony.

"Congratulations to Agatha and Patrick. Best wishes to the newlyweds," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Congratulations also to your family on this happy and special occasion. My friend, the late P A Sangma would have been delighted! @SangmaConrad," Modi said. Born in New Delhi, Agatha received her LLB degree from the Pune University. She did her Masters in Environmental Management at the University of Nottingham in the UK. Agatha was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Tura in 2008 when she won a by-election after her father had decided to join state politics. She had successfully contested the 2009 polls as a candidate of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and was inducted as the youngest minister in UPA II government. Her husband, Patrick is an alumnus of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. He is working as a resident doctor at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong. rrk/skp/