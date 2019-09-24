Modi gave message on terror to Pak loud and clear: Trump

Trump also said that he hopes a trade deal with India would be on the table soon.<br> <br>To a question if he had broached the issue of terror with Imran Khan, Trump hedged and said that he "thinks that it will happen".<br> <br>"I believe these two great gentlemen will sit down and work it out. I believe in Modi and Khan, and that if they get along, and will get along, great things will happen," Trump said.<br> <br>Asked about a message to Pakistan on terror, he said he feels Prime Minister Modi gave a strong message to Pakistan on terror during the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston on Sunday.<br> <br>"I think he gave the message loud and clear, it was a pretty loud message," Trump said.<br> <br>Modi had called for a definitive move against terror on Sunday and had asked the audience at the NRG Stadium in Houston to give a standing ovation to Trump for his determination to fight terrorism.

SEARCH