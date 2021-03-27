Modi gifts 109 ambulances, 12L doses vaccine dose to B'desh

The Indian Prime Minister had arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to attend the celebrations of the country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the 100th birth anniversary of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh and India on Saturday signed five MoUs at a meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka. In addition, several projects were also inaugurated during the concluding day of Modi's two-day visit to Bangladesh.

On Saturday, Modi and Hasina also virtually inaugurated the 'Mitali Express', a passenger train between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri in India.

The railway officials at the Dhaka Cantonment Station said that the train will run two days in a week as of now. On Mondays and Thursdays, the train will run on the Dhaka Cantonment-Chilahati-New Jalpaiguri route, while on Sundays and Wednesdays, the train will run on the New Jalpaigurui-Chilahati-Dhaka Cantonment route.

The two leaders also inaugurated four projects virtually after witnessing the signing of the MoUs by representatives of the two governments at Hasina's office on Saturday evening.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister welcomed Modi at her office at 5 pm where the leaders held a meeting involving senior officials of both the countries.

