Modi government's 100 days demonstrated 'grit' to bring about lasting reforms, says think-tank

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): The Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), BJP-affiliated think-tank, on Monday said that the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government have demonstrated its "grit" to bring about lasting reforms.

"In this short span of time, it has revealed its unshakeable political will with remarkable strides in governance including a few that fundamentally altered the society and the nation," said the PPRC, which released a comprehensive report on 100 major decisions and initiatives of the Centre.

The report was released by BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Sumeet Bhasin, Director of the PPRC."Contrary to the easygoing approach that defined governments on return to power earlier, especially the UPA-2, the Modi dispensation has demonstrated political will and taken remarkable strides in governance in its first 100 days after being reelected," Sahasrabuddhe told reporters.He said the government's performance shows that its direction was right; the intent is clear and the pace is better and the works done in the first 100 days in the government reflects its pace and scale of work."The past 100 days would go down in the history as it revealed government's unshakeable political will with remarkable strides in governance including a few that fundamentally altered the society and the nation," he said, adding the Modi government has achieved a new height and recorded a new chapter in governance.Sahasrabuddhe, also the BJP's vice president, rejected the recent concerns being raised on the state of the economy by various stakeholders and hoped that government's reform agenda would set the things in order in the days to come."There is no need for fear-mongering because the fundamentals of our economy are strong. I would like to add here scenario across the globe is same. There is an atmosphere of economic recession in the US and China. It is not only in India. This would obviously have some impact on India too," he said.In the past also, he said, the government had faced similar economic situation and the country overcame those challenges."The government has taken several steps to boost the economy. On the basis of data, we hope things would improve in the days to come," he said.He said the massive reform of the banking sector to initiate mergers to form 12 public sector banks from the previous 27 will unleash the potential of India's huge banking system to better serve the economy to meet its ever-growing needs."This is just one example of the many reforms that the government is undertaking," he said.The Rajya Sabha MP also hailed the government's efforts for bringing popular opinion about Kashmir in India's favour."The External Affairs Minister and his junior travelled across the globe and met several world leaders to put forth India's position. Due to these efforts, we were able to successfully put forth our point before the world. This led China to change its previous stand on Kashmir," he said.He hailed this as a major diplomatic victory of the government, which can't be disputed.Highlighting the top 100 achievements of the government in its first 100 days, Sahasrabuddhe said that the resolve of the government is evident from the fact that the first session of newly formed government was the most productive one.He said the defining feature of Modi government is the unshakeable political will to settle long-standing and contentious issues, both political and economic, in the national interest and bring peace and harmony to the nation."The clearest evidence of this is the abrogation of Article 370 and reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories," he said.Not only did this break the mental barriers and united the people of India but has also unleashed the opportunities for the growth and development of the region, he said.He said the government has already undertaken several initiatives to spur the growth and ensure social security in the region such as assured Rs 2 lakh life insurance cover to each 'Panch' and 'Sarpanch' and the planned first-ever investment summit of Jammu and Kashmir."The move restores the long-pending due of Ladakh region, which suffered for the last seven decades due to neglect," he said.Bhasin said the government had in the previous term itself undertaken to correct a historic wrong meted out to Muslim women and ensured the passage of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 criminalizing the practice of triple talaq within first 100 days of its second term.He also highlighted the creation of a Chief of Defence Staff, passing of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019 and The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019, saying these were among some major achievements of the government. (ANI)