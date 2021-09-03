Modi govt maintains goodwill in poll-bound states except Punjab

The five states going to the polls are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. Barring Punjab, all the other states are presently governed by the BJP.

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly elections sheduled in five states next year, the big picture has emerged with respect to the performance of the Central government and the overall goodwill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the ABP-CVOTER-IANS BATTLE FOR THE STATES - WAVE 1, the goodwill of the Union government remains the same except in Punjab, which is up against the Centre over the three farm laws.

In Uttar Pradesh, the biggest state going to the polls with 403 seats, there is good news for the BJP with high satisfaction ratings for the Union government, and particularly for the Prime Minister.

As many as 37.3 per cent of the respondents are very satisfied with the Union government, while 42.8 per cent feel the same for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per the survey.

While 30.8 per cent are satisfied with the Centre, 28.8 per cent are satisfied with the work of the Prime Minister. A total of 31 per cent and 27.6 per cent are not satisfied with the Central government and the Prime Minister, respectively.

In Uttrakhand, which has a history of changing government every five years, the goodwill is maintained for the Central government, as 38.5 per cent people are very much satisfied with it, 21.2 per cent are satisfied to some extent while 37.5 per cent are not satisfied with the functioning of the Central government.

The popularity of the Prime Minister in the hill state is as follows -- 46.1 per cent (very much satisfied), 13.3 per cent (satisfied to some extent) and 39.6 per cent (not satisfied at all).

As per the survey, in Goa, 36.3 per cent people are very much satisfied with the work of the Central government while 49.7 per cent are happy with the Prime Minister.

In Manipur, 26 per cent respondents are very much satisfied, 40.6 are satisfied to some extent and 33.4 are not satisfied with the work of the Central government. As far as the goodwill of the Prime Ministers is concerned, 34.5 per cent are very much satisfied, 28.7 per cent are satisfied to some extent, while 36.8 per cent are not satisfied.

In Punjab, however, 66.8 per cent of the respondents are not satisfied with the work of the Central government, while 59.1 per cent are not satisfied with the Prime Minister.

Overall, 40 per cent respondents are very much satisfied with the Prime Minister, 28.1 per cent are satisfied to some extent, and 29.6 per cent are not satisfied.

The sample size for the survey was 81,006 in five states covering 690 Assembly seats. This state poll is part of the largest and definitive independent sample survey tracker series carried out in India over the last 22 years, conducted by independent international polling agency CVoter.

--IANS

miz/arm