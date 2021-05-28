Modi govt's 7th anniversary: Nadda asks BJP cadre to conduct 'seva karya' in over 1 lakh villages across country

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda has directed all party leaders and elected representatives, including Union and State Ministers, to take part in social activities across one lakh villages in the country on May 30 - the seven-year anniversary of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In a letter by General Secretary Arun Singh on Nadda's instructions, all public representatives including MPs, MLAs, and other office-bearers were asked to participate in at least two activities.

"The Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to complete seven years on May 30. As per the directions of honourable National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, a lot of social activities have to be undertaken. We have to take up 'Seva Karya of various types in more than 1 lakh villages," the letter read.

All party morchas have been asked to combine their effort for blood donation camps and has have asked to at least donate 50,000 bottles of blood to the hospital or blood bank while following COVID-19 guidelines.

The BJP chief has also told senior leaders at the Centre and the State, including Chief Ministers and Cabinet Ministers, that it is necessary for them to address people of villages where they will participate, either through video conferencing or group calls.

Party leaders have also been asked to distribute masks, sanitisers, immunity kits and ration kits in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They must also screen everyone people in villages using a thermal scanner and oximeters, and spread awareness about vaccines, it added.

They also have to share reports about their seva karya with the central party office.

The letter also mentioned how the Modi government at the Centre has worked hard to meet the challenges faced by the country during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and hopes that the arrangements so far will be able to meet the challenge in the anticipated third wave. (ANI)