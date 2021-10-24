Modi greets ITBP on Raising Day

"From dense forests in Arunachal Pradesh to the icy heights of the Himalayas, our Himveers have answered the nation's call with utmost dedication. Their humanitarian work during times of disasters is noteworthy. Greetings to all ITBP personnel on their Raising Day," Modi said in a tweet.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the ITBP are well known for protecting the motherland in the toughest of terrains and serving the nation during natural calamities.

Taking to Twitter, he said" "Raising Day greetings to all ITBP personnel and their families. ITBP is well known for protecting the motherland in the toughest of terrains and serving the nation during natural calamities. India is proud of ITBP's valour and determination."

Lauding the courageous force, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the ITBP is dedicated towards keeping India safe.

"The indomitable spirit and professionalism of this force is deeply appreciated and admired," he added.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the Himveers are well-known for their prowess at high-altitude operations.

"We are proud of their valour, determination, and service to the nation," he said.

The 60th ITBP Raising Day Parade will be held at 39th Battalion ITBP, Greater Noida on Sunday.

Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, will take the salute.

The ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it has a strength of about 90,000 personnel with 60 battalions on the ground.

