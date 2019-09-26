Modi greets Manmohan Singh on birthday

"Best wishes to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister is on a week long visit to the US.

Former Prime Minister Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member, turned 87 on Thursday. Singh, an economist and politician served as the Prime Minister from 2004-2014.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted him. "Greetings and warm wishes to former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. I wish him good health and a long life," he tweeted.