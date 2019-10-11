Modi greets Xi Jinping in Tamil, Mandarin and English

"President Xi Jinping! Welcome to India," Modi tweeted in English, attaching photos of the Chinese President arriving in Chennai and being received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

In an another tweet in Tamil, Modi said that he was happy to note that Tamil Nadu was greeting Xi. "Let the relationship between India - China further get strengthened through this informal summit," he said, attaching the same photos.

He also tweeted a welcome in Mandarin, along with the photo of Xi being received by the Governor.