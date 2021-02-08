Modi hai tau mauka lijiye, says PM as he praises Azad

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday came in for praise in the Rajya Sabha from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took a dig at the opposition party by telling it that 'Modi hai tau mauka lijiye'.

"Azad sahib hamesha saumya bhasha ka istemaal karte hain; unhone J&K mein elections ki tareef ki hai lekin mujhe darr lagta hai... aapki party isse uchit disha me lenge. Kahin G-23 ke rai maan ke iss se ulta na kar de (Azad always uses polite language; he has even praised elections in Jammu and Kashmir. But I am afraid... your party should take it in the right spirit and not do something opposite by thinking that it is an advice from G-23 (group of 23 Congress leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi)," the Prime Minister remarked while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to Parliament.