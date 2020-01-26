Modi hails Andaman and Nicobar cyclist, says India too has a David Beckham

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to famous England footballer David Beckham and said India "also has a David Beckham" as he talked about 17-year-old cyclist from Andaman and Nicobar who won a gold and bronze at the recently-concluded Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati.

"If I now take the name of David Beckham, you will think whether I'm referring to the legendary International Footballer. But now we also have a David Beckham amidst us and he has won a medal at the Youth Games in Guwahati. That too in the 200-meter sprint event in Cycling," PM Modi said in his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.Modi noted that the youth had lost his both parents when he was an infant and his uncle wanted him to be footballer and named him after the former England football captain but he found his calling in cycling.The Prime Minister recalled his visit to Andaman and Nicobar islands and said "there was David, a denizen of Car-Nicobar".He said Beckam was selected under Khelo India programme and has created new record in cycling and his achievement was a double joy for him."And for me this means double joy. You know, some time ago I had visited Andaman-Nicobar Islands! There was David, a denizen of Car-Nicobar who had lost his parents while he was an infant! His uncle wanted him to become a footballer, and hence had named him after the famous footballer. But young David was obsessed with cycling. He was selected under the 'Khelo India' scheme and today you can witness for yourself that he has created a new record in cycling," he said.Maharashtra had finished at the top of the medals tally winning 256 medals (78 gold, 77 silver, 101 bronze) in the games held from January 10 to 22 at Guwahati. The games saw the participation of 6,484 young athletes in 20 disciplines. (ANI)